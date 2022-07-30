HTMLCOIN (HTML) Market Capitalization Tops $1.22 Million

HTMLCOIN (HTML) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded 25% higher against the U.S. dollar. HTMLCOIN has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $270.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HTMLCOIN alerts:

EverGrow (EGC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Firework Games (FIRE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Egoras Credit (EGC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.08 or 0.00191899 BTC.

The Phoenix (FIRE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00008600 BTC.

Solfire Protocol (FIRE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000267 BTC.

FireFlame Inu (FIRE) traded 35% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ElementX (FIRE) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000101 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTMLCOIN (CRYPTO:HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com. HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog. The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HTMLCOIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HTMLCOIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.