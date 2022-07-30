Hord Reaches 1-Day Volume of $818,803.00 (HORD)

Hord (HORD) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One Hord coin can now be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hord has traded up 32% against the U.S. dollar. Hord has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $818,803.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004096 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.06 or 0.00602129 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015077 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00035067 BTC.

Hord Coin Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,237,452 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hord using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

