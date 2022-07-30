Hord Reaches 1-Day Volume of $818,803.00 (HORD)

Hord (HORD) traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One Hord coin can now be purchased for $0.0130 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hord has traded up 32% against the U.S. dollar. Hord has a total market capitalization of $1.12 million and $818,803.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004096 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.06 or 0.00602129 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001634 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002203 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015077 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00035067 BTC.
Hord Coin Profile
Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,237,452 coins.
Hord Coin Trading
