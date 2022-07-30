Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.55-$8.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.50 billion-$36.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.82 billion. Honeywell International also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.10-$2.20 EPS.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $192.46. 2,903,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,343,320. The company has a market cap of $131.01 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International has a one year low of $167.35 and a one year high of $236.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 target price on Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $206.38.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HON. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 297.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 60,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after purchasing an additional 45,114 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 16.4% during the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 142,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,663,000 after purchasing an additional 20,071 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 16.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 60,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,860,000 after purchasing an additional 8,809 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in Honeywell International by 10.5% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 172,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,499,000 after purchasing an additional 16,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

