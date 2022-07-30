HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Price Target Cut to $37.00

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by DA Davidson to $37.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for HomeStreet’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of HomeStreet to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of HomeStreet to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of HomeStreet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HomeStreet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.75.

HMST stock opened at $37.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $697.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. HomeStreet has a 12-month low of $33.76 and a 12-month high of $57.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.83.

HomeStreet ( NASDAQ:HMST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). HomeStreet had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Amen Darrell Van acquired 1,000 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.25 per share, with a total value of $39,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HomeStreet news, Director Mark Robert Patterson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.15 per share, for a total transaction of $170,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 217,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,410,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amen Darrell Van purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.25 per share, for a total transaction of $39,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,660. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and treasury management products and services.

