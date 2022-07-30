Hive (HIVE) Trading Up 19.4% Over Last Week

Hive (HIVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 30th. Hive has a total market capitalization of $232.66 million and $8.42 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00002183 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hive has traded 19.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hive alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000289 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000171 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002087 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000230 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 434,522,040 coins. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Hive

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.