Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SNLN) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SNLN – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.89 and last traded at $14.93. Approximately 10,229 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 22,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.98.
Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average of $15.37.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (SNLN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.