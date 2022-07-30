HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.13.

DINO has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upgraded HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their target price on HF Sinclair from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. TheStreet upgraded HF Sinclair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on HF Sinclair from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HF Sinclair from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

HF Sinclair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DINO opened at $47.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.73. HF Sinclair has a fifty-two week low of $27.76 and a fifty-two week high of $58.50.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.96. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $7.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that HF Sinclair will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HF Sinclair news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 82,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $4,169,041.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,598.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HF Sinclair news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 82,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $4,169,041.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,391,598.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers bought 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.27 per share, with a total value of $495,089.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 94,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,717.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 102,966 shares of company stock worth $5,225,642. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HF Sinclair

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in HF Sinclair during the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter worth $28,462,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HF Sinclair

(Get Rating)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.