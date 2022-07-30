Hemington Wealth Management Acquires 613 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,377 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,884,917,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 19,095.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,778,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $508,113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,727,977 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,953,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571,857 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,483,451 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,858,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 244.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,848,271 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $303,876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,151,749 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,780,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Verizon Communications Price Performance
VZ opened at $46.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.29. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.76 and a 52-week high of $56.26.
Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.
Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.30%.
Verizon Communications Profile
Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.
Featured Articles
