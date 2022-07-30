Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Price Target Lowered to $6.50 at HC Wainwright

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $8.25 to $6.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a maintains rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HL. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Hecla Mining from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Roth Capital raised Hecla Mining from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $6.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

Shares of Hecla Mining stock opened at $4.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $7.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.44 and a beta of 2.07.

Hecla Mining Cuts Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $186.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.09 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.006 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -18.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lifted its stake in Hecla Mining by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 152,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 60,776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

Further Reading

