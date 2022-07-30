Head to Head Review: TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) versus Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC)

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Rating) and Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TFS Financial and Provident Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TFS Financial $444.65 million 9.25 $81.01 million $0.24 61.04 Provident Bancorp $69.97 million 3.85 $16.14 million $1.01 14.99

TFS Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Provident Bancorp. Provident Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TFS Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TFS Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Provident Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for TFS Financial and Provident Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Provident Bancorp has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.10%. Given Provident Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Provident Bancorp is more favorable than TFS Financial.

Volatility & Risk

TFS Financial has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Provident Bancorp has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.8% of TFS Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.8% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of TFS Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Provident Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

TFS Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Provident Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. TFS Financial pays out 470.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Provident Bancorp pays out 15.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TFS Financial has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Provident Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. TFS Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares TFS Financial and Provident Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TFS Financial 15.97% 3.75% 0.46% Provident Bancorp 23.84% N/A N/A

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans. In addition, it offers escrow and settlement services. The company provides its products and services through its main office in Cleveland, Ohio; and 37 full-service branches and 7 loan production offices located throughout the states of Ohio and Florida. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. TFS Financial Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland, MHC.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc., a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc. is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

