Haverford Trust Co Sells 3,502 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Haverford Trust Co lowered its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,502 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,774,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,869,500,000 after purchasing an additional 902,020 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,734,671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742,833 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,021,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,949,373,000 after buying an additional 1,039,748 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,503,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,237,936,000 after buying an additional 211,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,891,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,523,000 after purchasing an additional 31,482 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FIS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $138.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.62.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $102.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $62.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.03, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.73. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $150.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.39.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.03%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

