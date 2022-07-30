Haverford Trust Co Purchases 17,922 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Haverford Trust Co increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 561,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,922 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $29,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 171,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Essex LLC now owns 54,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 9,667 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 7,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $50.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $283.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.29. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PFE. StockNews.com upgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.