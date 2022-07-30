Haverford Trust Co Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Haverford Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 95,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 310,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,073,000 after buying an additional 41,482 shares during the period. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 953,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,056,000 after purchasing an additional 71,630 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF opened at $33.06 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.86.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

