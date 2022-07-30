Haverford Trust Co Has $474,000 Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 90.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nikulski Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 37,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp grew its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Facet Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $43.06 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.64 and a fifty-two week high of $55.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.07.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

