Haverford Trust Co Boosts Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 117.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,611 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 929 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.92.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $2,372,831.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,977,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,048,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,320,622 shares of company stock worth $25,684,252. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $333.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $426.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $305.64 and a 200-day moving average of $325.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 27.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.01 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Further Reading

