Hauck Aufhäuser In… Reiterates €90.00 Price Target for LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG)

Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €90.00 ($91.84) price objective on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
LEG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €134.90 ($137.65) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €90.00 ($91.84) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($102.04) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €158.00 ($161.22) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays set a €105.00 ($107.14) target price on LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, July 4th.
LEG Immobilien Stock Performance
Shares of LEG stock opened at €88.64 ($90.45) on Wednesday. LEG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of €75.17 ($76.70) and a fifty-two week high of €98.50 ($100.51). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €85.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is €99.85.
LEG Immobilien Company Profile
LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.
