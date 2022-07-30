Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Hanmi Financial has a payout ratio of 30.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hanmi Financial to earn $2.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

Hanmi Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HAFC traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $25.27. 154,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,492. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Hanmi Financial has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $28.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.29.

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $59.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Hanmi Financial to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAFC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hanmi Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $959,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 465,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Hanmi Financial by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,474,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,114,000 after purchasing an additional 71,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

