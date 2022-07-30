Hancock Whitney Co. (HWC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on September 15th

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd.

Hancock Whitney has a dividend payout ratio of 18.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hancock Whitney to earn $5.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.1%.

HWC traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.81. 345,777 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,882. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.40. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $41.62 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.91.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HWC shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Hancock Whitney to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Hancock Whitney to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.17.

In other news, CEO John M. Hairston sold 26,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total value of $1,248,201.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,506,995.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

