H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Short Interest Update

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,800 shares, a growth of 143.6% from the June 30th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 472,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HNNMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 145 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 140 to SEK 145 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 145 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Societe Generale increased their price target on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 125 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.44.

Get H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) alerts:

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNNMY traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $2.51. 36,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,700. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average is $2.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

About H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ)

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lighting.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.