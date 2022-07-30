Guggenheim Downgrades Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) to Neutral

Guggenheim lowered shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson lowered shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Trading Down 0.1 %

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.09. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $14.45.

Institutional Trading of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives ( NASDAQ:IEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $360.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.91) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IEA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 424.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 370,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 299,714 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 433.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 106,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 86,646 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 882,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 613,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 206,481 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

