Guggenheim Boosts Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Price Target to $75.00

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Guggenheim to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.20.

Prometheus Biosciences stock opened at $42.67 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.93. The company has a quick ratio of 13.56, a current ratio of 13.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.98. Prometheus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $19.81 and a twelve month high of $51.96.

Prometheus Biosciences ( NASDAQ:RXDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 43.92% and a negative net margin of 1,722.58%. On average, analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXDX. State Street Corp grew its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,286,000 after purchasing an additional 546,100 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 677.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 297,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,242,000 after acquiring an additional 259,436 shares during the period. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,440,000. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,251,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 450,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,002,000 after acquiring an additional 199,932 shares during the period. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

