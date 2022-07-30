Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI) Short Interest Update

Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,790,000 shares, an increase of 96.7% from the June 30th total of 909,900 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Guardforce AI Stock Performance

NASDAQ GFAI remained flat at $0.28 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,354,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,930,917. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average of $0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Guardforce AI has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40.

Get Guardforce AI alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardforce AI

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Guardforce AI stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 61,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.29% of Guardforce AI at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Guardforce AI Company Profile

Guardforce AI Co, Limited offers cash solutions and cash handling services in Thailand. The company's services include cash-in-transit, vehicles to banks, ATM management, cash center operations, cash processing, coin processing, and cheque center services, as well as cash deposit machine solutions, such as cash deposit management and express cash services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Guardforce AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardforce AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.