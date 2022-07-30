Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Sells 2,334 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,146 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVN. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Devon Energy by 274.4% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on DVN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.24.

Devon Energy Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $62.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 2.61. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $24.46 and a 52-week high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.57.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 95.31%.

Devon Energy announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $1,335,747.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,747,265.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $615,603.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $1,335,747.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,747,265.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,316 shares of company stock worth $2,345,388. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

