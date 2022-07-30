Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, First Community Trust NA increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. Bank of America upped their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $97.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.64 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.25.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.91%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

