Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Invests $227,000 in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $869,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 1,275,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,412,000 after buying an additional 79,233 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after buying an additional 25,983 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,338,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,930,000 after buying an additional 11,646 shares during the period.
Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $44.12 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.22 and its 200 day moving average is $44.56. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.92 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67.
