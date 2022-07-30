Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $321,000 Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 44.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,790 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,289 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 138.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.35 and its 200 day moving average is $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.61. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRO shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $2,246,255.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,225 shares in the company, valued at $9,052,120.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $849,056.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,154,880.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $2,246,255.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 321,225 shares in the company, valued at $9,052,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.