Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Has $262,000 Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,635 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Vertical Research decreased their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.30.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of RTX opened at $93.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

