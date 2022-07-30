Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Buys 17,353 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,353 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 27.6% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $135,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 72,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,156,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,343,000.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of IVV opened at $408.21 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $364.03 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $392.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $422.09.
About iShares S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
- Windfall Profits Have Exxon Mobil On Track For New Highs
- Adobe Stock, Why some investors are bullish, and others are not
- Was The Market Wrong On Etsy Again, As Shares Gain Post Earnings?
- Is Google The Buy Of The Summer?
- Should CVS Health Be in Your Portfolio?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.