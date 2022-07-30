Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Buys 136 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $359,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,994,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,604,000 after purchasing an additional 41,522 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RTX opened at $93.21 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $138.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.42.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Vertical Research lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.30.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

