Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 418,400 shares, an increase of 59.8% from the June 30th total of 261,800 shares. Approximately 32.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 312,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Greenwich LifeSciences Stock Up 0.2 %

Greenwich LifeSciences stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,700. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.54. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $48.50.

Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. Research analysts anticipate that Greenwich LifeSciences will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Greenwich LifeSciences

In related news, CEO Snehal Patel acquired 22,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.13 per share, with a total value of $205,744.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,706,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,709,623.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 59,809 shares of company stock worth $508,047. Company insiders own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 375,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after buying an additional 225,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Greenwich LifeSciences in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Greenwich LifeSciences Company Profile

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

