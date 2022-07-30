Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 56 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,447 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 16.7% in the first quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6.0% in the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 143,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,010,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $191.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $185.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on LOW. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.63.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

