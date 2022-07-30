Great Diamond Partners LLC Acquires 1,144 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.36. The stock had a trading volume of 72,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,235,356. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $89.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.81 and its 200 day moving average is $63.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.14%.

Insider Activity at Mondelez International

In related news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.36.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

