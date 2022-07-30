Gores Guggenheim (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) Trading 2.8% Higher

Shares of Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU – Get Rating) traded up 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.85 and last traded at $11.63. 35,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 264% from the average session volume of 9,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.31.

Gores Guggenheim Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average of $11.54.

About Gores Guggenheim

Gores Guggenheim, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Further Reading

