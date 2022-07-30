Gores Guggenheim (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) Trading 2.8% Higher

Shares of Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU – Get Rating) traded up 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.85 and last traded at $11.63. 35,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 264% from the average session volume of 9,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.31.
Gores Guggenheim Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day moving average of $11.54.
About Gores Guggenheim
Gores Guggenheim, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.
