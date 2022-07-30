Gold Standard Ventures Corp (TSE:GSV) Insider Acquires C$44,800.00 in Stock

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (TSE:GSV – Get Rating) insider Sun Valley Gold LLC purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$44,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 57,902,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$25,940,372.42.

Sun Valley Gold LLC also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Gold Standard Ventures alerts:

On Monday, July 25th, Sun Valley Gold LLC acquired 31,323 shares of Gold Standard Ventures stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$12,428.97.

On Friday, July 22nd, Sun Valley Gold LLC bought 373,081 shares of Gold Standard Ventures stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$152,813.98.

On Monday, July 18th, Sun Valley Gold LLC bought 300,000 shares of Gold Standard Ventures stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$117,000.00.

On Friday, July 15th, Sun Valley Gold LLC acquired 87,946 shares of Gold Standard Ventures stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.38 per share, with a total value of C$33,155.64.

Gold Standard Ventures Price Performance

Shares of TSE:GSV remained flat at C$0.45 during trading on Friday. 212,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 21.71 and a quick ratio of 20.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.51. Gold Standard Ventures Corp has a 52 week low of C$0.36 and a 52 week high of C$0.71. The company has a market cap of C$161.43 million and a PE ratio of -16.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gold Standard Ventures ( TSE:GSV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Gold Standard Ventures Corp will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

GSV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Gold Standard Ventures in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$1.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 53,570 acres located in the Elko County, Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.