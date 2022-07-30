GNY (GNY) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $62,460.00

GNY (GNY) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. In the last week, GNY has traded up 37% against the dollar. One GNY coin can now be purchased for $0.0103 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GNY has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $62,460.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GNY Profile

GNY (GNY) is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io. The official website for GNY is www.gny.io. GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO.

GNY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

