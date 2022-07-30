GenWealth Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,182 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

GenWealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,182 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MA traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $353.79. 3,176,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,928,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $303.65 and a one year high of $399.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $335.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $348.33.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Macquarie reduced their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.42.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total value of $35,411,079.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at $34,511,671,107.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 318,982 shares of company stock worth $105,338,500. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

