GenWealth Group Inc. Has $17.19 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

GenWealth Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 143,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,024 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $17,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA:IWS traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.37. The company had a trading volume of 684,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,791. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $98.36 and a 52 week high of $124.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.92.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

