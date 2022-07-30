GenWealth Group Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

GenWealth Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,987 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTI. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $277,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 135.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $531,000.

NYSEARCA SPTI traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $30.03. 2,707,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,495,344. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.17. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.58 and a fifty-two week high of $32.91.

