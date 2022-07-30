Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 36,392 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 188,506 shares.The stock last traded at $56.15 and had previously closed at $55.21.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Genesco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genesco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

Genesco Stock Down 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.71 and its 200-day moving average is $61.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $769.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.89.

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.53. Genesco had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The company had revenue of $520.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,910,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,297,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 103,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 32,061 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 25,831 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at $1,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

