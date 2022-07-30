Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 36,392 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 188,506 shares.The stock last traded at $56.15 and had previously closed at $55.21.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Genesco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genesco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.
Genesco Stock Down 0.5 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.71 and its 200-day moving average is $61.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $769.51 million, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.89.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,910,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,297,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 103,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 32,061 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genesco by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 25,831 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at $1,188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.60% of the company’s stock.
Genesco Company Profile
Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.
