General European Strategic Investments Inc. (OTCMKTS:GESI) Short Interest Update

General European Strategic Investments Inc. (OTCMKTS:GESI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a drop of 70.1% from the June 30th total of 121,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:GESI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.25. 80,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,390. General European Strategic Investments has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.99.

General European Strategic Investments Inc owns interests in a portfolio of projects located in Eastern Europe. Its projects comprise Laakso platinum group element-nickel-copper project located in Finland; Pryniprovian diamond project and Transcarpathian gold project in Ukraine; and the Gemerska Poloma talc mining rights in Slovakia.

