General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Acquired by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co increased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 78.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in General Electric were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in General Electric by 325.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on General Electric from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Electric to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.21.

General Electric Trading Up 1.1 %

GE stock opened at $73.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $81.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.43, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.12. General Electric has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.55%.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. bought 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $4,844,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at $15,741,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

