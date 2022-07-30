GB Group plc (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) Short Interest Update

GB Group plc (OTCMKTS:GBGPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 233.3% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

GB Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:GBGPF remained flat at $5.47 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.38. GB Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on GB Group in a research report on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $850.00.

About GB Group

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

