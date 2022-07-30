GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF) Short Interest Up 214.2% in July

GameSquare Esports Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMSQF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, a growth of 214.2% from the June 30th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

GameSquare Esports Price Performance

GMSQF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.10. 266,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,352. GameSquare Esports has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.11.

GameSquare Esports Company Profile

GameSquare Esports Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming and esports company in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Teams, and Agency Services. The Teams segment provides sponsorships, prizes, and players to teams. The Agency Services segment represents esports players and influencers, including Twitch streamers, YouTubers, and gaming personalities, as well as other on-screen talent, such as commentators, analysts, event hosts, and production crew.

