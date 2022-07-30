Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Short Interest Down 67.0% in July

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a decrease of 67.0% from the June 30th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Fortescue Metals Group Stock Performance

Fortescue Metals Group stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.79. 61,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.13. Fortescue Metals Group has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $37.14.

Get Fortescue Metals Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, CLSA upgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About Fortescue Metals Group

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.