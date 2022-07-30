Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.50 to $1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.51. The company issued revenue guidance of +5-7% or $3.72 billion to $3.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.72 billion.

NYSE:FLS traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.84. 2,125,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,189. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 45.73, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.54. Flowserve has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $882.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Flowserve will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Flowserve’s payout ratio is presently 108.11%.

A number of brokerages have commented on FLS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Flowserve from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Flowserve from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Flowserve from $42.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded Flowserve from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Flowserve from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter valued at approximately $819,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,325,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 39.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,820,000 after purchasing an additional 37,826 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

