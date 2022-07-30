Flow (FLOW) Market Cap Hits $2.09 Billion

Flow (FLOW) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One Flow coin can now be purchased for about $2.01 or 0.00008221 BTC on exchanges. Flow has a market cap of $2.09 billion and approximately $87.73 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Flow has traded 14% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004085 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.42 or 0.00602072 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00015053 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00035413 BTC.

About Flow

Flow’s launch date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,390,757,889 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,200,000 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Flow

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

