Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.69

Shares of Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.69 and traded as high as C$0.74. Fission Uranium shares last traded at C$0.74, with a volume of 2,464,900 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
FCU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Fission Uranium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$1.70 price objective on shares of Fission Uranium in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.
Fission Uranium Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 20.78, a current ratio of 21.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$507.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.57.
About Fission Uranium
Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.
