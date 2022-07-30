Fission Uranium (TSE:FCU) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.69

Shares of Fission Uranium Corp. (TSE:FCU – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.69 and traded as high as C$0.74. Fission Uranium shares last traded at C$0.74, with a volume of 2,464,900 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Fission Uranium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$1.70 price objective on shares of Fission Uranium in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Fission Uranium Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 20.78, a current ratio of 21.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$507.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.57.

About Fission Uranium

Fission Uranium ( TSE:FCU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Fission Uranium Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its primary asset is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property that consists of 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan.

