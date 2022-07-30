Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $85.81 Million Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 627,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $85,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Global Payments by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Global Payments by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Global Payments Trading Down 0.2 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $176.00 to $152.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.79.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $122.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.26 and a 200-day moving average of $129.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.52 and a 12-month high of $195.38. The firm has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 28.65%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Articles

