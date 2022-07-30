First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXG) Stock Price Up 1.1%

First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (NYSEARCA:FTXG – Get Rating) rose 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.91 and last traded at $26.90. Approximately 44,341 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 354,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.62.
First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.61.
