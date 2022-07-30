First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (FEI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on August 15th

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 1st.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Price Performance

FEI stock opened at $8.21 on Friday. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $8.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.95.

Get First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 582,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 149,568 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 24,459 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 89,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 53,497 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 13,855 shares during the period.

About First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy and energy utilities sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.